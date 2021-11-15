Milwaukee shootings: Woman dead, 3 injured in Monday incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Nov. 15 responded to at least three separate shootings.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed and three other people – including a teenage girl – were wounded in the incidents.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the girl arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Unknown location

Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:35 p.m. and arrived at the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

60th and Fond du Lac

Around 4:45 p.m., police said a 22-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in the area just southeast of 60th and Fond du Lac. The shooting appears related to road rage, police said.

The victim drove roughly one mile east to the area of 42nd and Hope after the shooting, where he summoned for help. He was taken to the hospital from there and is in stable condition, police said.

MPD seeks info, suspects

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

