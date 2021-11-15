Expand / Collapse search

36th and Meinecke homicide: Milwaukee police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Homicide near 36th and Meinecke, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 36th and Meinecke on Monday, Nov. 15. One person is dead. 

The inside happened near the Pick 'n Save store.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

