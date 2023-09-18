Milwaukee shootings Monday, 1 dead, 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings on Monday, Sept. 18, left one person dead and three people hurt.

A 36-year-old was killed in a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old and a 36-year-old has been taken into custody.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 36-year-old was shot and wounded. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

36th and Wright

A 33-year-old was shot around 6:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

39th and Townsend

Police said a 23-year-old arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal wound around 8 p.m. Officials said the shooting appears to be robbery-related.

Police are looking for people responsible for Monday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.