Milwaukee fatal shooting near 29th and Wells, 2 in custody

article

A 36-year-old was killed in a shooting near 29th and Wells on Monday evening, Sept. 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

The victim had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 31-year-old and a 36-year-old has been taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near 29th and Wells, Milwaukee

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.