Milwaukee shooting, 54th and Hampton, 1 hurt

article

A 36-year-old was shot and wounded near 54th and Hampton on Monday, Sept. 18.

Officials said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting near 54th and Hampton

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.