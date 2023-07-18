Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 killed, 7 wounded

Six separate Milwaukee shootings left one man dead and seven people – including a 5-year-old girl – wounded.

Police arrested two people in connection to two of the five shootings.

39th and Hopkins

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury, police said.

A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot shortly before noon. Police said she was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and is expected to face charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

26th and Concordia

A Milwaukee man, 52, was shot around 3:35 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

Around 4:30 p.m., a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. He died at the scene. The medical examiner's office identified the victim Tuesday as John Schutte. Police arrested a 26-year-old woman and are looking for "additional suspects."

Three people – a 16-year-old boy, 46-year-old woman and 47-year-old man – were shot around 6:30 p.m. Police said they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

35th and Fond du Lac shooting, Milwaukee

35th and Fond du Lac

A 37-year-old man from Gleason, Wisconsin was shot around 10:15 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking into what led to Monday's violence, and searching for others responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.