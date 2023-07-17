Milwaukee shooting, 32nd and Forest Home, 3 hurt

article

Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday, July 17 near 32nd and Forest Home.

Police said the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m.

The victims, a boy, 16, a man, 47 and a woman, 46, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.