Milwaukee fatal shooting; medical examiner dispatched, 36th and National

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting near 36th and National in Milwaukee on Monday evening, July 17.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down a portion of the Stadium Interchange while law enforcement investigates a shooting, possibly tied to the 36th and National incident. Traffic can go east and west through the interchange – just not north.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.