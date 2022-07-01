Milwaukee police; 4 shootings in 24 hours

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shooting incidents in 24 hours late Thursday night into Friday, July 1.

A Milwaukee boy died after getting a hold of a gun and three men were wounded in the shootings.

49th and Marion

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Palmer and Center

Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, a 32-year-old man was shot and wounded. He is also expected to survive.

Scene near Palmer and Center

Police say a 3-year-old boy died after getting his hands on a gun and unintentionally shooting himself Friday morning around 4:40 a.m.

It happened at a home near 20th and Juneau around 4:40 a.m. The child was taken to Children's Wisconsin with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Scene near 20th and Juneau

12th and Highland

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 4:45 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police do not yet know who was responsible for the non-fatal shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.