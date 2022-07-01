3-year-old boy dead, shot self in home near 20th and Juneau

Milwaukee police say a 3-year-old boy is dead after getting his hands on a firearm and unintentionally discharging it at a residence near 20th and Juneau early Friday, July 1.

The child was taken to Children's Wisconsin with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Scene near 20th and Juneau

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson posted a tweet in reaction to this incident. He stated the following:

"I am disturbed by all gun deaths in Milwaukee, but when the victim is a 3-yr-old, I am horrified. There are too many guns in the hands of people who should not have them. All weapons must be locked and secured in a home."

Free gunlocks available

MPD would like to remind the public to keep firearms locked with a gunlock and secured in an area out of the reach of children. If anyone needs a gunlock, please contact your local district to check the availability of free gunlocks.