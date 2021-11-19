Milwaukee shootings: Boy, 2 others injured in Friday incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 19 responded to at least three shootings.

A 9-year-old boy was among those injured, and a teen suspect was arrested in connection to the incident. Two other victims were seriously injured.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

72nd and Villard

A 69-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries shortly after 11 a.m. She is in stable condition.

Police said she was inside her home when shots were fired and she was struck, and she does not appear to be the intended target of the shooting. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

35th and Roosevelt

Around 5:20 p.m., a 9-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting; the case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Anyone with information regarding the 14th and Locust and 72nd and Villard shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

