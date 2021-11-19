Expand / Collapse search

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:18AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Nov. 18 and Friday morning, Nov. 19. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near 31st and Capitol Drive. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 14th and Locust. Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee police reform policies approved by FPC
article

Milwaukee police reform policies approved by FPC

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission approved three police reform policies.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to return for 4th day of deliberations
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to return for 4th day of deliberations

The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial will return Friday for a fourth day of deliberations.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Charges after courthouse fight

One of the two protesters arrested outside the Kenosha courthouse – the man seen wearing a "F--- Kyle" T-shirt as officers took him into custody – is facing charges related to bail jumping, meaning he has a prior criminal record, Fox News Digital has learned.