2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Nov. 18 and Friday morning, Nov. 19. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near 31st and Capitol Drive. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 14th and Locust. Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.