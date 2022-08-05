Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings Friday, Aug. 5.

One person was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in the incidents.

11th and Chambers

Around 1:50 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Unknown location

Police said an "unidentified male," who appears to be in his 20s, arrived at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, but later died.

MPD investigates

What led to the shootings is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.