91st and Allyn shooting; Milwaukee police say 4 wounded

Four Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's far north side Friday, Aug. 5.

The men – ages 31, 30, 28 and 27 – were shot around 5:50 p.m. near 91st and Allyn, police said. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said they are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.