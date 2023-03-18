Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 dead, 2 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department said four separate shootings Friday, March 17 left two people dead and two others wounded.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 3 a.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead at the scene. The shooting happened around 8 a.m.

Police scene near 96th and Allyn, Milwaukee

35th and Wells

Around 8 p.m., a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

38th and Concordia

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed – pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say when the shooting happened.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for each of Friday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.