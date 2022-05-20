Milwaukee shootings: Downtown continues to feel impact

Milwaukee police officers will be ramping up curfew enforcement this weekend in an attempt to try to prevent further violence.

The sounds of sirens, paramedics and police filled the streets of downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13. Chris, a security guard at Mojo, was hoping for a big crowd after the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game that night.

"I didn’t see, but I heard just the shots and everything that was going down that night," he said. "We didn’t get a win, but we got a tragedy that happened with the shooting and stuff."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One week later, Chris said fear is in the air.

"I mean, I feel safe because I work down this way, but the people that just come down and visit they don’t feel safe," he said.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

"I feel fine. I’m just still going out, and still having fun, but I feel like if the Bucks were still playing I would probably be at home honestly," said Hope Hagan.

Empty streets and empty seats are the new norm for businesses downtown, Chris said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It’s, like, slow and people are scared to come out – even on good days, which is weird," he said.

Milwaukee police were not available for an interview Friday, May 20, but said they are working on plans to make a safer downtown.

Scene of shooting near Deer District after Bucks game

"They need more officers. They need a lot more officers," said Chris. "They to do better by putting up more barriers."

A week after chaos and panic, he said peace is needed: "We can’t go back, so we just got to rebuild and be strong and get over this."

Advertisement

When it comes to the curfew, anyone under the age of 17 must be off the streets and out of public spaces by 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends and during the summer. Police will be giving out fines: $94 for minors and $195 for parents.