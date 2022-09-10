Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10.

Three shot, wounded near 86th and Joyce, Milwaukee

First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

A little more than an hour later, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 66th and Congress. Officials say this incident is possibly related to a robbery. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near Teutonia and Goeling just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday – where a 16-year-old had been shot and wounded. The teen was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Again, the gunman is this case is being sought by police.

Lastly, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Milwaukee police responded to the neighborhood near 9th and Hayes. They found a 17-year-old male injured. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries – and once again, the gunman is being sought.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.