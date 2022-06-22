49th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee boy charged as adult

article

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with shooting and killing 16-year-old Javarius Fowler at the McDonald's at 49th and Hampton on May 7, 2022.

Fowler died at the scene. A 15-year-old, William Harrison, died at the hospital two days later.

Robert Johnson, then 14-years-old, was wounded in the shooting. He is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

According to court documents, Fowler, Harrison and Johnson exchanged gunfire inside the restaurant. The documents state video of the shooting appears to show Johnson fire the initial rounds toward Fowler and Harrison, and that Fowler then shot toward Johnson and Harrison.

Fowler was shot in the chest and lower back; Harrison was shot in the head. Johnson was shot in the neck, arm pit, chest and groin.