Milwaukee shooting; 2 victims wounded, Teutonia just north of Capitol

Two people were shot and wounded on N. Teutonia Avenue just north of Capitol Drive in Milwaukee early Friday, Nov. 24.

Officials say the two victims, ages 48 and 43, were wounded around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Both managed to get to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say the shooting appears to be related to a verbal argument.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.