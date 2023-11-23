Milwaukee shootings on Thanksgiving; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one dead and one wounded on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for the violence.

23rd and Layton

A 38-year-old was shot around 1 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Police said what led to the shooting remains under investigation, but it appears to be the result of an argument. Authorities are looking for two suspects.

24th and Wells

Just before 11 a.m., police said an unidentified victim was shot. The fire department told FOX6 the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.