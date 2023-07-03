Milwaukee shootings Monday: 2 dead, 5 hurt

Milwaukee shootings Monday, July 3 left two people dead and five others hurt.

The first happened around 1 a.m. near 76th and Silver Spring. Police said a man, 30, was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers also investigated a related vehicle fire near 77th and Bender.

76th and Silver Spring shooting

Twelve hours later, around 1 p.m., a woman, 20, was hurt in a shooting that happened during an argument. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to 35th and Lloyd, where a man, 19, was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee 12th and Chambers fatal shooting

Around the same time, a man, 40, was killed in a shooting near 12th and Chambers.

About an hour later, officers were at 84th and Bender, where a man, 35, was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A boy, 15, was shot around 6:45 p.m. near 13th and Burleigh and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Around 11 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot near Farwell and North Avenue. Police say the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.