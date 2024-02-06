Milwaukee shooting, Richards and Center; 27-year-old injured

article

A 27-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Milwaukee police said the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near Richards and Center.

The 27-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.