Girl shot, partially paralyzed; Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting that left a girl partially paralyzed. It happened in July 2021 near 24th and Locust. Prosecutors said he rammed a car with his SUV during the same incident.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left a girl partially paralyzed.

Court records show 38-year-old Jerod Brumfield was granted credit for more than three years' time served and further sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brumfield pleaded guilty last year to first-degree reckless injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of a deal with prosecutors, four other felonies were dismissed.

The shooting happened near 24th and Locust on July 27, 2021. One of the victims, Toniah Williams, was 17 years old at the time. She suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of her back and had a bullet lodged in the left side of her chest. A second victim had a gunshot wound to his right hand, which was treated with stitches.

Related article

According to a criminal complaint, Williams told detectives she was a passenger in a car and three other people were also in the vehicle. She said they had been driving around throwing eggs at cars and encountered Brumfield, whom she has known for years, driving a Cadillac Escalade.

Williams said, when they saw Brumfield, one of the people she was with threw an egg at the Cadillac. That's when Brumfield began chasing the car, the complaint states, using his SUV to ram into the back of the car three times. During the chase, Williams told detectives she saw Brumfield fire a shot at their car, and that she then ducked down, which is when she was struck by a second gunshot.