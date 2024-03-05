article

A Milwaukee shooting investigation in February led to a drug bust and criminal charges against two people.

Prosecutors accuse 31-year-old Kelviceo Freeman and 38-year-old Keosha Whitehorn of multiple felonies. Police allegedly found marijuana, cocaine and other drugs during separate searches of a home and vehicles involved in the case.

Milwaukee police were called to a shooting near 45th and Chambers on the night of Feb. 20. According to a criminal complaint, an officer at the scene found a black Dodge pickup truck parked outside with Freeman sitting in the driver's seat. When an officer ordered him to get out, he said a woman had been shot inside the home, and he was there to help.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police went inside the home and found Whitehorn in a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds to her wrist and thigh. The complaint states there was a single bullet casing on the floor. As additional officers responded, Freeman left the scene without the pickup truck he was previously sitting in – which was blocked in by a squad.

Whitehorn was taken to a hospital and spoke to a detective. She told "several different stories about how she was shot," per the complaint, but eventually said she had a pistol and accidentally shot herself in the bedroom. She also said she was the only adult who lived in the home.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

A few hours after the shooting, in the early morning of Feb. 21, police got a warrant and searched the home and the pickup truck. The complaint states the search of the home turned up 430 grams of marijuana, which tested positive for THC, in a vacuum-sealed bag. A box of small plastic baggies and a key to a Dodge vehicle were also found. In the pickup truck that officers saw Freeman in, the complaint states police found a bullet casing on the front passenger floorboard, and a pistol and two rifles on the backseat. A "small black satchel" on top of the guns had:

$5,298 in U.S. currency

Baggie containing suspected marijuana

A scale and plate

16.17 grams of cocaine

Plastic baggies of unknown pink powder and gray rock substances (crime lab test results pending)

Wisconsin ID for Freeman

The complaint states an initial ballistics test found the bullet casing found in the bedroom where Whitehorn was shot matched the pistol found in the pickup truck.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

On Feb. 27, as police were looking for Freeman, the complaint states officers spotted a car driving on 34th Street that had also been parked behind the home at the time of the shooting. Officers saw that car trying to park behind a home near 34th and Brown. A woman in a cast, identified as Whitehorn, got out of the front passenger seat as the driver continued to try to back the car into a parking space. The driver, Freeman, then got out.

As officers approached, prosecutors said Freeman threw the key on the ground and was taken into custody. During a search, police found two cellphones and more than $1,600 on Freeman's person. An officer also found a baggie of suspected marijuana "in plain view" inside the car. A search of the car also located a loaded gun underneath the driver's seat, more suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a box of plastic bags and other suspected drugs. Test results of the suspected drugs found in the car included:

Marijuana (THC), 13.7 grabs

Cocaine, 14.9 grams

Opiates (suspected heroin), 0.9 grams

Methamphetamines, 0.8 grams

Featured article

In all, Freeman is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon (four counts)

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (>15-40g)

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (>5-15g)

Felony bail jumping (four counts)

He made his initial court appearance on Monday, March 4 and had cash bond set at $20,000.

Whitehorn is charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to distribute THC

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Felony bail jumping

According to online court records, Whitehorn is yet to appear in court on those charges.