Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for each of Tuesday's shootings.

28th and Congress

A 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

45th and Chambers

A 38-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.