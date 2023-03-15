Milwaukee shooting at 7th and Becher, suspect owed victim $500: complaint

article

Jonathan Rock, 31, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting a man near 7th and Becher to whom he owed money.

The shooting happened on Jan. 25 around 9 a.m.

Prosecutors say when police arrived, the shooting victim said "Jonathan" shot him and gave police the nickname "Roca."

According to the victim, Rock owed him $500 for construction work the victim did for Rock.

He said on the morning of Jan. 25, he was walking in the area near 7th and Becher and saw Rock. He said Rock called him over to his white work van. The victim said he went over to the van and opened the door, asking, "What's up?" That's when Rock shot the man in both of his legs, the criminal complaint says.

The victim identified Rock via a photo array.

Prosecutors say no casings were found at the scene, but there was a small amount of blood in the alley.

Neighbors said they heard the victim's screams after the shooting. One neighbor told investigators they saw a white van heading out of the alley.

According to the complaint, police spoke with a woman who said she was with Rock when they got a call from Rock's mom wondering why the police were looking for Rock. She said she asked Rock about this, and Rock eventually admitted that he shot "Angel," adding that he owed the man $500 for construction work. The woman said Rock exclaimed: "Who opens the door like that?" according to the complaint.

Rock was arrested on March 10 when officers spotted a white van near 16th and Mitchell. According to the complaint, Rock tried running from the van after a two-mile pursuit, but he was taken into custody.

Rock made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, March 15. Cash bond was set at $20,000.