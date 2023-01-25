Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.