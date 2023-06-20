Milwaukee shooting, 85th and Nash, 2 women charged

Two Milwaukee women are charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 85th and Nash June 14. Prosecutors say it happened after the victim showed up at her boyfriend's house and found another woman in his bed.

Ameer Bowie, 18, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Garianna King, 17, faces one count of possession of an electric weapon.

The victim, 17, told investigators she went to her boyfriend's home to get her work uniform and found another woman, Ameer Bowie, in his bed.

The victim said she called friends to the home and Bowie's friends arrived at the home. The victim said she was then approached by Bowie and two others, including Garianna King, who had a Taser. The victim said she was then attacked. Later, she said she was outside by her vehicle at the home and Bowie fired at her, damaging her vehicle and leaving her with a graze wound to her arm.

Prosecutors say Bowie admitted to the shooting. King said she was "going to tase the victim but was pushed out of the way," the complaint says.