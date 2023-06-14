Milwaukee shooting, girl wounded during argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded on the city's northwest side Wednesday afternoon, June 14.
Police said the shooting was the result of an argument near 85th and Nash around 3 p.m. The 17-year-old victim then drove to 92nd and Capitol – roughly a mile away – where she called for help.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.