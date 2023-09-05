76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a July 3 shooting on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say Gregory Thomas-Dockery, 18, was one of two people who shot at the victim.

The shooting happened at a gas station near 76th and Silver Spring around 1 a.m. The 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to the neck, back and arm. Police found eight bullet casings at the scene.

A criminal complaint states surveillance video from the gas station showed four people – all with guns – pull up to the gas station in a silver Nissan Sentra. Two people got out and went into the gas station's convenience store, one of whom had a gun with a "distinct yellow curved magazine" and a surgical mask covering part of his face. That person, during portions of the video, removed the mask giving police a clear view of his face.

The two people returned to the silver Nissan, which then drove and parked on the north end of the parking lot. All four people them got out – each armed with a gun – and began "watching" the door to the convenience store, the complaint states. Video showed the victim leaving the convenience store and all four people approaching him from behind. Two of the four people were seen shooting toward the victim from "within 10 feet" before the victim fell to the ground.

The group then ran away back to the silver Nissan, which sped away from the scene, according to the complaint. The car was found a short time later near 77th and Bender – roughly a mile from the scene – "completely engulfed in flames."

Two of the four suspects were arrested near 91st and Lynx in August when police executed a search warrant. The complaint states one of the two was Thomas-Dockery, who was wearing "the same pants" as one of the two shooters seen on surveillance.

In an interview with police, the complaint states Thomas-Dockery admitted he was at the gas station at the time of the shooting. He said 17-year-old Jermaine Parish and the victim had a "verbal altercation" and the victim had a gun on him, but did not flash it. He also said he "did not know" he had hit the victim.

Thomas-Dockery made his initial court appearance Sept. 3 and had cash bond set at $150,000.

Police identified the person with the "distinct yellow curved magazine," who was seen on surveillance armed but not shooting the victim, as the 17-year-old Parish.

Parish was arrested days later after he himself was shot in a separate crime; he's now charged with attempted homicide and other charges. He pleaded not guilty in August.