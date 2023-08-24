Downtown Milwaukee bus stop shooting, man charged

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless injury for a downtown shooting that happened Saturday, Aug. 19.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Dashawn Blue shot a man at a bus stop before getting on and riding off – the bus driver unaware that a shooting had just taken place.

The shooting happened near 6th and Wisconsin around 6 p.m. A criminal complaint states the victim was waiting for the bus when a man, since identified as Blue, approached him and asked him how to get a job at Amazon, where the victim works. The victim noticed Blue had a gun.

The complaint states the victim showed Blue some information on his phone about jobs, the two fist-bumped as a bus neared. Blue then said "hey bro," the victim turned around and was shot twice.

A witness told police, per the complaint, that he saw Blue and the victim greet each other "like they knew each other." The witness said he saw the two talk about Amazon jobs and later heard two shots before the victim called for help – and he saw Blue "quickly walk away" before getting on the bus. Another witness provided a similar account of events.

Shooting scene near 6th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Police also spoke to the bus driver. Per the complaint, the driver recalled hearing two "pops" after letting Blue on the bus – but thought it was backfire from a passing car. He said Blue quietly sat down in a middle row and "was not acting suspicious."

Soon after the shooting, the complaint states police watched surveillance video and contacted the Milwaukee County Transit System. A live feed from one of the buses showed Blue sitting with a gun in his pocket, the complaint states. Officers stopped that bus near Cass and Ogden – roughly a mile-and-a-half from the shooting – and arrested Blue.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun with a 12-round magazine. It had 10 unspent cartridges, the complaint states, consistent with two casings recovered at the shooting scene.

Court records show Blue mad his initial court appearance on Aug. 24 and had cash bond set at $15,000.