Downtown Milwaukee shooting, man wounded near 6th and Wisconsin: MFD

A downtown Milwaukee shooting left one man wounded Saturday, Aug. 19.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 6th and Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a 24-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

FOX6 News at the scene found a Milwaukee County Transit System bus within the perimeter taped off by police around 7 p.m. The bus pulled away around 7:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.