Silver Spring shootings: Milwaukee man charged in 1, wounded in another

A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a July 14 shooting – and was wounded in another shooting less than a day later.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Joshua Gray was involved in two shootings along Silver Spring Drive. The two happened within 12 hours of one another.

The first shooting happened near 64th and Silver Spring around 10:15 p.m. on July 14. A criminal complaint states police spoke to the victim – a 23-year-old woman – at the hospital. She said she was hanging out with two men when a third man, later identified as Gray, approached them.

The victim said Gray said "Been looking for you" and yelled "Westlawn" at one of the men she was with before the two started "arguing with each other over neighborhoods and their street status," per the complaint. As the argument progressed, she saw a gun and ducked down before hearing multiple gunshots "which sounded like more than one firearm."

The victim realized she was shot, and went into the gas station for help. The complaint states the two men she was with drove off, and she did not know where the third man, Gray, went.

Police found five .380 caliber bullet casings and eight 9mm bullet casings at the scene. Surveillance video showed Gray walk up to the two men. The complaint states Gray was seen on video shooting at one of the men before running off.

Shooting near 60th and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

The next morning, around 9 a.m., police responded to a shooting just a few blocks away near 60th and Silver Spring.

Surveillance video from the area showed a group of people arguing in a parking lot when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, according to the complaint. The video showed a man, Gray, wearing a shirt that appeared to be identical to the one worn by the shooter at 64th and Silver Spring the previous night.

The complaint states Gray approached a black car and someone inside that car started shooting. Gray briefly went to the ground before pulling out a gun and shooting it toward the black car. He then ran off, apparently injured. Police described his wounds at the time as life-threatening.

The complaint states five .380 caliber bullet casings were recovered from the scene near where Gray was seen firing his gun. Numerous other bullet casings were also found in different areas of the parking lot. A toolmark analysis, per the complaint, determined those casings came from a "common weapon" to those found at 64th and Silver Spring.

Gray is charged with first-degree reckless injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm contrary to injunction.

Court records indicate Gray made his initial court appearance on July 26, and his cash bond was set at $25,000.