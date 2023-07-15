Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 3 wounded

article

Three people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Saturday, July 15.

Two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

60th and Silver Spring

Shortly after 9 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot. Police said he went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

26th and Roosevelt

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and 41-year-old Milwaukee man were shot around 7 p.m. Police said the man went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the woman called for help from an area business before being hospitalized with a non-fatal injury.

The shooting appears to be robbery related, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.