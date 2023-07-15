Milwaukee shooting, 64th and Silver Spring, woman wounded

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Friday night, July 15.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.