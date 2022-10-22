Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings on scene, police say

article

Six people were shot and wounded near Fond du Lac and Hoyt on Milwaukee's northwest side early Saturday, Oct. 22, police say.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims were ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators report there were about 100 casings found at the scene.

Shooting at Fond du Lac and Hoyt, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.