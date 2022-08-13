Milwaukee shootings: 5 incidents leave 6 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating at least five shootings that happened early Saturday morning, August 13 in the city of Milwaukee.

40th and Villard

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:40 a.m. and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

19th and Capitol

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man shot around 1:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Leon Terrace and Hoyt Place

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man and a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman were both shot around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say they both are expected to survive.

Florist and Sherman

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:10 a.m. and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

41st and Auer

One person was shot around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. FOX6 has reached out to police for more information.

Police continue to seek suspects in these cases.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.