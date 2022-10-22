Milwaukee girl shot, killed; teen charged with reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee teen has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl and wounded her mother on Oct. 10.

Prosecutors accuse 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett of firing shots near 37th and Rohr. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Milwaukee police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. There, the victims – Olivia Schultz and her mother, Celeste Wilson – were found with gunshot wounds. Schultz died at Children's Wisconsin as a result of her injuries. Wilson was treated at a hospital and survived.

A criminal complaint states Wilson spoke to police about what happened. She said she'd returned home from grocery shopping and saw "two young males" walking the alley, apparently "looking for something."

Wilson told police, per the complaint, that both young males had masks on. One of the young males pulled his mask down, walked past her car and pulled out a gun. She told him "he did not need to do anything with the gun, that it's not worth it." Wilson's husband and kids came out to help with the groceries, and the young males walked away.

The complaint states the two young males were "about four houses away," according to Wilson, when the armed young male began to shoot at her and her family. She was shot as she took cover, and saw that her daughter had also been shot. An autopsy determined Schultz was shot three times.

According to the complaint, Garrett was identified as the alleged shooter from a Facebook photo. When shown a photo array, Wilson identified Garrett as the person who shot her and her daughter.

Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.