Milwaukee shooting; girl killed, mother recovering

A Milwaukee girl was fatally shot Monday night, Oct. 10 on the city's north side.

The girl, identified as 12-year-old Olivia Schultz, was shot near 37th and Rohr. She died at the hospital, police said.

A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, identified as the girl's mother, Celeste Wilson, was also shot. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The victims' family told FOX6 News Tuesday that Olivia was shot outside her home as her mother carried in groceries.

Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated in an alley behind it. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots around 6 p.m. One neighbor said she grabbed her grandson and ran inside.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"I am extremely saddened by the murder of a twelve-year-old girl last evening. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and her friends.

"This should not have happened and is simply inexcusable.

"Sadness is not the only emotion that I’m feeling and I’m sure, so many other Milwaukeeans are feeling. The shooting death infuriates me. I cannot imagine what was going through the mind of the killer when the trigger was pulled.

"I want the person or people responsible for this death to be held fully accountable. Anyone who commits such an egregious act belongs behind bars.

Let’s also finally acknowledge that there are too many people who would commit acts of crime and killing who can too-easily get their hands on guns. As a society we have got to address this issue so these sorts of events don’t continue to happen."