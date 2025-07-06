article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged with reckless homicide for a June shooting. It happened near 35th and Capitol. The victim was found in the street. Police looked into three other incidents as part of the investigation.



A Milwaukee man is charged with reckless homicide for a June shooting near 35th and Capitol.

In Court:

Eric Markham-Flinn was shot and killed on June 14. Now, 23-year-old Terrieyon Willoughby is charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors also charged him with misdemeanor bail jumping related to a Washington County concealed weapon case. His bond was set at $200,000 on June 29.

35th and Capitol shooting | June 14

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said Markham-Flinn was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the street. Nine bullet casings were found near his body.

Security video showed Markham-Flinn had stopped at a red light at the intersection when a silver car pulled up alongside him, according to court filings. It then showed "gunfire erupting" from a silver Chevrolet Cruz, which then drove away. Markham-Flinn fell out of his car, which then coasted across the intersection and crashed into a wall.

Investigators determined the Chevrolet matched the description of one that had been involved in an earlier shooting. The car had also been seen outside a store near 46th and Hampton on June 9 – days after a shooting there killed one person and wounded three others.

Prosecutors said video from the store showed the Chevrolet and a person who "appeared" to be Willoughby getting out of the driver's seat. A different video, taken a few hours before the June 14 homicide, showed Willoughby driving the same car.

An Instagram post further showed Willoughby had posted a photo while holding two "AR-15 style pistol[s]," per the complaint. Investigators said the weapons were the same caliber firearm used in the homicide.

Willoughby was arrested at an apartment near 76th and Grantosa on June 24. The Chevrolet was parked outside. Court filings said he had an iPhone with him that included a text conversation in which he said he "killed an ‘opp’" and sent a picture of a news story about Markham-Flinn. In that conversation, he said "he dead."

A witness said Markham-Finn was at a party before the homicide, per the complaint. The witness said he saw Willoughby chase after the victim in a silver Chevrolet, and the two had "past beefs…potentially involving a girl."

Related investigations

Dig deeper:

The criminal complaint states police looked into three other incidents as part of their investigation. Willoughby is not charged in connection to the incidents at this time.

76th and Grantosa | April 18

Police were called for shots fired inside an apartment. Officers found a bullet hole and recovered a bullet casing, but no projectile was found.

The criminal complaint states a witness told police that Willoughby had tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's apartment multiple times because he was not allowed inside. He eventually got in and pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend's friend, which led to a fight – during which the gun went off. Later that day, the witness said someone came back and fired 10 shots into the apartment.

64th and Sheridan | April 30

Prosecutors said a victim told police he was "live" on Facebook when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the groin. Detectives recovered six bullet casings and noted bullets had gone into several apartments. One fired bullet was found inside an apartment.

Security video captured the shooting and what appeared to be a Chevrolet Cruz arrive outside the building, per the complaint. An arm reached out through the front passenger window and fired two shots, both of which appeared to hit the ground, before the Chevrolet drove away. It returned and left the area just after midnight before returning for a third time. The video showed multiple gunshots were then fired from the front passenger window, several of which struck the building, before the car drove off again.

Investigators looked up the Chevrolet Cruz and learned it had been towed to a city lot hours after the shooting for being illegally parked in an alley near 74th and Medford – less than a block from the apartment building near 76th and Grantosa. A search of the Chevrolet found two bullet casings and several magazines in the trunk.

Gas station | May 29

A resident of the same apartment building near 76th and Grantosa called police. A witness said Willoughby had confronted the resident at a nearby gas station and threatened to kill her. Video from the gas station confirmed the witness' statements.