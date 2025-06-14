Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded including teen

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 14.

Fond du Lac and Center

What we know:

An 18-year-old victim was shot around 1:20 p.m. and went to a hospital, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but MPD said the victim indicated it was related to a robbery. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Unknown location

What we know:

Police said a 21-year-old victim was shot and arrived at a hospital on Saturday morning. The victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the shooting – including where and exactly when it took place – are not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

56th and Villard

What we know:

A 17-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 3:20 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible and invstigating what led to the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.