Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 3 wounded including teen
MILWAUKEE - Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Saturday, June 14.
Fond du Lac and Center
What we know:
An 18-year-old victim was shot around 1:20 p.m. and went to a hospital, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The victim is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but MPD said the victim indicated it was related to a robbery. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Unknown location
What we know:
Police said a 21-year-old victim was shot and arrived at a hospital on Saturday morning. The victim is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the shooting – including where and exactly when it took place – are not yet known. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
56th and Villard
What we know:
A 17-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital around 3:20 p.m. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible and invstigating what led to the shooting.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
