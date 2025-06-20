46th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee teen charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is now charged in a shooting near 46th and Hampton. The shooting ended with one person dead and three others wounded. Prosecutors said what started as an attempted robbery ended with shots fired.



In Court:

Court records show the 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, attempted robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The backstory:

Four people were shot inside a store on June 6. Police said three people – ages 16, 33 and 46 – were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. The fourth person died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found seven bullet casings at the scene: three from one gun, four from another. Surveillance cameras showed what happened.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said two people walked into the store, one of whom appeared to have a gun under his armpit. They passed a group of three people, which included the 14-year-old, who then followed them inside.

Someone in the group of three then body slammed the person who had the gun under his armpit, per the complaint. The person who was body slammed then shot the person who body slammed him amid a struggle over the weapon.

Court filings said the 14-year-old pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person who ultimately died at the scene. A muzzle flash was seen coming from the teen's gun barrel, and everyone scattered. The person who was body slammed fired more shots as he left the store.

The two other people who were shot were not involved in the attempted robbery. Prosecutors said one of them was in the "line of fire" of the 14-year-old's gun. The other victim was standing "within about 10 feet" of the struggle when shots rang out, but it's unclear who shot her.

Police interview teens

What they're saying:

At the hospital, court filings said police spoke to the person who body slammed the individual with the gun and was subsequently shot. He said he was with the 14-year-old and another friend, and they planned to rob the person with the gun who he then body slammed.

Once in custody, the 14-year-old identified himself in images from the surveillance video. Prosecutors said he admitted he shot the victim, saying it was "self-defense." He also said he came to the store alone, contrary to the video, and that somebody started shooting, so he started shooting, too.