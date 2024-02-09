Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 22nd and Atkinson, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Feb. 9 near 22nd and Atkinson. It happened around 5:15a a.m. 

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.