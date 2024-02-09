Milwaukee shooting, 22nd and Atkinson, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Feb. 9 near 22nd and Atkinson. It happened around 5:15a a.m.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.