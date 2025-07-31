Milwaukee girl killed while asleep in bed, man sentenced to prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a shooting that killed 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz while she was asleep in bed.
In Court:
Javier Rodriguez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for more than a year's time served, and eight years of extended supervision. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in June.
21st and Orchard shooting
What we know:
Milwaukee police were called to a split-level house near 21st and Orchard on May 21, 2024.
Court filings said officers found Ortiz dead. She had been sleeping in her mom's bed when a bullet came through her ceiling and hit her in the chest.
Prosecutors said Rodriguez was on the top floor of the three-story building when his gun went off. The girl's mom said her nephew, Rodriguez, then came downstairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He left the home before the police arrived.
