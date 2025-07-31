Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee girl killed while asleep in bed, man sentenced to prison

Published  July 31, 2025 1:23pm CDT
Isdennyeliz Ortiz, Javier Rodriguez

    • A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for second-degree reckless homicide.
    • The shooting happened at a home near 21st and Orchard in May 2024.
    • The victim, 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz, was shot while she was asleep in bed.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a shooting that killed 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz while she was asleep in bed.

Javier Rodriguez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for more than a year's time served, and eight years of extended supervision. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in June. 

21st and Orchard shooting

Milwaukee police were called to a split-level house near 21st and Orchard on May 21, 2024. 

Court filings said officers found Ortiz dead. She had been sleeping in her mom's bed when a bullet came through her ceiling and hit her in the chest.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was on the top floor of the three-story building when his gun went off. The girl's mom said her nephew, Rodriguez, then came downstairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He left the home before the police arrived.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.

