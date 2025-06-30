Milwaukee fatal shooting; man pleads guilty in death of 10-year-old girl

article

Javier Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Monday, June 30 to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl in Milwaukee in May 2024.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced in this case on July 31.

Case details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee early Friday, May 31, 2024. The child, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Isdennyeliz Ortiz, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, when police got to the split-level house, they found the 10-year-old girl dead in bed. She had been sleeping in her mom’s bed.

Police say the victim was sleeping when a bullet came through her ceiling, hitting her in the chest.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was on the top floor of a three-story building when his gun went off.

Per the complaint, the girl's mom said her nephew then came down the stairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He then left the home before police arrived.