Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl killed, man charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2024 5:49pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Man charged in Milwaukee girl's death

An 18-year-old man is now charged after a 10-year-old girl was shot to death on Milwaukee's south side.

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man is now charged after a 10-year-old girl was shot to death on Milwaukee's south side.

Javier Rodriguez has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday, May 31, near 21st and Orchard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, when police got to the split-level house, they found the 10-year-old girl dead in bed. She had been sleeping in her mom’s bed. 

Javier Rodriguez

Police say the victim was sleeping when a bullet came through her ceiling, hitting her in the chest. 

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was on the top floor of a three-story building when his gun went off.

Related

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl asleep in mom's bed when struck
article

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl asleep in mom's bed when struck

A 10-year-old girl is dead following a shooting near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee early Friday, May 31.

Per the complaint, the girl's mom said her nephew then came down the stairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He then left the home before police arrived.

Rodriguez is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.