Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl killed, man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man is now charged after a 10-year-old girl was shot to death on Milwaukee's south side.
Javier Rodriguez has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.
The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday, May 31, near 21st and Orchard.
According to a criminal complaint, when police got to the split-level house, they found the 10-year-old girl dead in bed. She had been sleeping in her mom’s bed.
Javier Rodriguez
Police say the victim was sleeping when a bullet came through her ceiling, hitting her in the chest.
Prosecutors say Rodriguez was on the top floor of a three-story building when his gun went off.
Per the complaint, the girl's mom said her nephew then came down the stairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He then left the home before police arrived.
Rodriguez is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.