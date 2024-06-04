Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl killed, man charged

An 18-year-old man is now charged after a 10-year-old girl was shot to death on Milwaukee's south side.

Javier Rodriguez has been charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday, May 31, near 21st and Orchard.

According to a criminal complaint, when police got to the split-level house, they found the 10-year-old girl dead in bed. She had been sleeping in her mom’s bed.

Police say the victim was sleeping when a bullet came through her ceiling, hitting her in the chest.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was on the top floor of a three-story building when his gun went off.

Per the complaint, the girl's mom said her nephew then came down the stairs and told her he was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He then left the home before police arrived.

Rodriguez is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.