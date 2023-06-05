Milwaukee 13th and Hope shooting; 1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 arrested

Two Milwaukee men were shot Monday night, June 5 near 13th and Hope, and one died at the hospital.

Police said a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead after the shooting around 6:45 p.m.

A second man, 27, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A Greenfield man, 28, was arrested.

There's no word on what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.