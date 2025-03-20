Shooting kills Milwaukee mother, wounds sister; woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of reckless homicide for a shooting that happened Sunday outside a bar on the city's far northwest side.

In Court:

April Miller, 49, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury. She made her initial court appearance on Thursday, and her bond was set at $300,000.

107th and Granville shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 16. Brenisha Butcher, a 33-year-old mother of four, died. Milwaukee police said a 30-year-old victim was shot, wounded and taken to a hospital. The family said that victim was Butcher's younger sister, Brittney.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the scene and found a white Volkswagen that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle across the street from the bar. Brenisha was found dead in the driver's seat. Brittney told police someone shot at them from another vehicle.

Surveillance video from the bar captured portions of the shooting. The complaint states the victims' white Volkswagen was parked on 107th Street behind a gray Nissan SUV. The Volkswagen pulled up next to the driver's side of the Nissan. Moments later, the video showed the Volkswagen drove forward and "almost immediately" crashed into a parked vehicle as the Nissan drove away.

Multiple witnesses said there was a fight at the bar that led to security kicking everyone out, according to court records. Miller and the victims were not involved in the fight, according to witnesses' statements.

The complaint states Miller got into the front passenger seat of the Nissan. One witness said people in the Volkswagen and Nissan were talking to each other when Miller pointed a gun at the Volkswagen and fired multiple times. Another witness identified Miller as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Scene outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill near 107th and Granville

Detectives later recovered a gun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. Court filings said Miller was arrested two days after the shooting "hiding out in a hotel room."

Dig deeper:

Alpesh Patel owns Bar 107 Sports Bar & Grill. He said he will not reopen after the fight inside and shooting outside his business.

Police tape outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill

Public records show this isn't the first time Bar 107 has been in the hot seat. City records going back to 2016 show multiple warning letters when renewing the bar's license. The warnings detail police responding to fights, battery and shootings – including one in the parking lot in 2022 that killed a man.

Ald. Larresa Taylor, who represents the district where the bar is located, said neighbors told her there's a bigger-picture issue. She said Bar 107 "has repeatedly failed to meet" security expectations.