Milwaukee fatal shooting; mother killed, sister injured

A Milwaukee mother of four is dead after a shooting on Sunday, March 16.

What we know:

33-year-old Brenisha Butcher was shot around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, near 107th and Granville. Family members say it happened outside of Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill.

Loved ones say Butcher was a loving, outgoing person who was taken too soon. Now they want the person responsible for taking her life to turn themselves in.

Brenisha's family say she was at the bar and was trying to leave, but was shot in her car outside. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say a 30-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital. Loved ones say the second woman shot was her younger sister Brittney.

Her family said the two were unproblematic and the shooting didn't make sense.

Butcher was a mother of four who owned a day care business. Family said the 33-year-old was always smiling and loved to dance.

What they're saying:

"I'm numb, can't stop crying," said her cousin, Mrs. Jones. "I just miss my little cousin, she didn't deserve this, not at all. We don't understand it. It's really hard and it's real difficult."

"Just enjoying herself and being a beautiful-hearted person and for someone just to kill my little cousin, it's just real sad and we need justice," Mrs. Jones said. "We're going through it and it's hard not knowing who did it, so if you know you did it, turn yourself in."

Butcher's death has touched people in the community.

Some left flowers and a card at the shooting site and others asked for change.

"I'm truly concerned about where we go from here," said Travis Clark, who lives in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.