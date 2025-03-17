Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman killed outside of bar, owner closes doors

The Brief A Milwaukee mother was shot and killed early Sunday morning, March 16. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. near 107th and Granville. On Monday, Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill owner Alpesh Patel told FOX6 News he's not re-opening after the incident.



A Milwaukee bar owner said he's calling it quits after someone shot and killed a mother of four nearby on Sunday, March 16.

Fatal shooting and bar closure

What we know:

33-year-old Brenisha Butcher was fatally shot around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, near 107th and Granville. Family members say it happened outside of Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill.

Officers say a 30-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital. Loved ones said the second woman shot was her younger sister, Brittney.

On Monday, owner Alpesh Patel told FOX6 News he's not re-opening. He made the decision after the recent shooting and said there was a fight inside the bar.

The bar owner said he wants to help keep the public and his employees safe.

Family members said Butcher was trying to leave when she was shot and killed.

History of problems

Dig deeper:

Public records show this isn't the first time Bar 107 has been in the hot seat.

City records going back to 2016 show multiple warning letters when renewing its license. The warnings detail police activity responding to fights, battery, and shootings, including one in the parking lot in 2022 that killed a man.

Alderwoman shows concern

What they're saying:

9th District Alderwoman Larresa Taylor said neighbors tell her there's a bigger-picture issue. She said Bar 107 "has repeatedly failed to meet" security expectations.

"They're very upset. This is not what the residents want to see in our district," Taylor said. "This is the most and the worst that I’ve heard complaints about. We want businesses to thrive in our district, but we want them to be able to contribute possibility to what District 9 has to offer."

She also shared a full press release:

"It is a tragedy that a club in the 9th Aldermanic District has demonstrated irresponsibility and a disregard for the very public that has chosen to patronize their establishment. The 9th Aldermanic District expects every business to operate with integrity, contribute positively to the community, and uphold the highest standards of quality.

Businesses should prioritize security and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their patrons. Bar 107 has repeatedly failed to meet this basic expectation and we will conduct further investigation to determine the best course of action.

I send my sympathies to the family and friends of the young woman who lost her life as a result of this incident, and wish the second individual who was harmed a speedy recovery."

Family mourns

Local perspective:

Butcher was a mother of four who owned a day care business. Family said the 33-year-old was always smiling and loved to dance.

"I'm numb, can't stop crying," Butcher's cousin, Mrs. Jones said on Sunday. "I just miss my little cousin, she didn't deserve this, not at all. We don't understand it. It's really hard and it's real difficult."

What you can do:

Police said a 30-year-old woman was arrested in the shooting, but they are still looking for another suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.